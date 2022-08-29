WMU students at a vigil for Kaylee Gansberg. The 21-year-old was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A vigil is being held for the Western Michigan University student who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday.

Kaylee Gansberg, a 21-year-old from Illinois, was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue. She was a senior at WMU, the school’s president said in a letter to the community.

Hundreds have gathered for a vigil WMU’s Chi Omega is holding for Gansberg on Fraternity Village Drive. It started at 6 p.m.

“We extend our condolences to the families and all those close to … Kaylee who are especially experiencing the pain of these tragic losses,” WMU President Edward Montgomery wrote in the letter. “Processing through grief takes time. As a community, let us lean on each other for needed support now and in the weeks and months ahead.”

Montgomery’s letter also addressed the death of Naya Reynolds, a WMU student who was shot and killed in Portage on Friday. Members of the WMU community can call the Sindecuse Health Center at 269.387.1850 to set up an appointment for grief counseling.

Police believe the driver, who fled but was later arrested, was under the influence of alcohol. The name of the 22-year-old from Kalamazoo has not yet been released.

“A decision on appropriate charges arising out of the hit and run is waiting on the Michigan State Police analysis of evidence seized during the investigation. That testing is necessary for us to make an informed decision,” Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said in a statement. “To protect the public while evidence is being analyzed, the Prosecutor’s Office has taken action to keep the suspect in custody pending a final decision on charges.”