WMU board votes to increase tuition by about 3%

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has voted to increase its tuition by about 3% for the next academic school year.

The 3.2% increase of tuition — and required fees — is lower than a tuition-increase restraint cap proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state legislature, WMU said in a Thursday release.

That proposal would ask public universities to keep tuition increases to no more than 4.2% or $590, whichever is greater.

WMU said annual tuition for a freshmen who is a full-time state resident will be $13,434 this fall, up by $417 from this last year.

The board also adopted a $379 million operating budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1.

