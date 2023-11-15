KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Western Michigan University College of Aviation has partnered with another airline to create a student-to-pilot pipeline.

WMU is now part of Allegiant Travel Company’s new Accelerate Pilot Pathway program.

Students who are part of the program will get a mentor from Allegiant, could become Allegiant cadets during their senior year at school and could be hired as a first officer following graduation. WMU said 13 of its students are already cadets and two of those have started first officer training.

“This program provides an excellent opportunity for talented and motivated students to pursue their dream of becoming a first officer with a major airline without the need to fly for a regional carrier,” Tyler Hollingsworth, Allegiant’s vice president of flight crew operations, said in a statement. “Bypassing this step means pilots will enjoy the benefits only a commercial carrier can offer. We look forward to welcoming our future first officers and supporting them through their training and career with Allegiant.”

WMU already partners with a few other airlines to get students in to the workforce quickly, including Delta, United, AAR, SkyWest and AMT.

The university says airlines are short on crew amid high demand for travel.