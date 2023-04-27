KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — This fall, Western Michigan University Broncos fans may be able to enjoy a beer inside of Waldo Stadium.

Thursday, the university’s board of trustees approved plans to allow beer, wine and seltzers to be sold in public seating areas at Waldo Stadium, pending approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. Historically, the university has only allowed alcohol sales in premium spaces, such as the Gill Club.

“We did survey fans, we put together a fan experience committee and got consistent feedback that that was a fan amenity that was desired by our fanbase and so if our fans want it, we’re going to try to figure a way to get it done and so here we are,” said Dan Bartholomae, WMU’s athletic director.

The plan is made possible using one-day liquor licenses designated for special events. Bartholomae said WMU’s plan is separate from the bills state lawmakers are considering. If signed into law, H.B. 4328 and S.B. 247 would allow the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to issue up to three tavern or Class C liquor licenses for events within the public areas of college football, basketball and hockey stadiums.

“What the state and the House are proposing are permanent permits for athletic venues and stadiums, and those do not exist right now … What they do allow universities and other non-profits are a specific amount of one-day special event licenses,” Bartholomae said.

There would be a maximum of two alcoholic beverages sold per transaction and sales would end at the start of the fourth quarter.