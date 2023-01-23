KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University has announced it’s partnering with SkyWest Airlines to provide two new programs for aviation students.

The partnership will allow students to join SkyWest’s Pilot Pathway Program and AMT Pathway Program.

With the Pilot Pathway Program, students are eligible to receive up to $15,000 in tuition reimbursement. Students will also be mentored by SkyWest pilots, have enhanced company seniority and have a guaranteed interview to become a first officer.

The AMT Pathway Program will provide students with mentoring from mechanics, enhanced company seniority and up to $4,500 in educational assistance. Students will also be guaranteed an interview to become an A&P mechanic.

“We are excited for this elite partnership with Western Michigan University and the additional benefits it provides to their students who join our Pilot and AMT Pathway Programs,” Kari Tate, SkyWest managing director of people, said in a press release. “Western Michigan University offers great training and education to their students, and we look forward to welcoming even more of them to SkyWest in the future.”

