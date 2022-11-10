KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new scholarship is being designed to draw Kalamazoo Public Schools graduates into the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

School leaders announced the creation of the WMed Promise Thursday. The fundraising initiative for it is still underway, so it’s not yet open to applicants.

The WMed Promise is modeled after but not a part of the Kalamazoo Promise scholarship that covers KPS graduates’ entire tuition at Michigan colleges.

“Kalamazoo has long been recognized as a national leader in supporting higher education with the launch of The Kalamazoo Promise scholarship program more than 16 years ago. Now with the WMed Promise Scholarship we can make a medical education at WMed accessible and more affordable for graduates of KPS,” WMed Dean Dr. Paula Termuhlen said. “Our hope is that these KPS graduates will practice medicine in Kalamazoo after graduation and residency training.”

The WMed Promise would be for KPS graduates who are recipients of the Kalamazoo Promise scholarship. There are currently two Kalamazoo Promise recipients enrolled in the medical school.

“We hope to increase this statistic with the WMed Promise Scholarship,” Termuhlen stated.

The medical school is accepting donations online with the goal of endowing the scholarship program so it can run forever. A Thursday release did not state the total amount the fundraiser is seeking to collect.

The fundraising campaign is chaired by Dr. Robert Gorman III, a WMed faculty member, local orthopaedic surgeon and himself a graduate of KPS.