KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program is trying to help unhoused children and their families get access to medical care that they need.

The Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine is starting this new program to fill a need in the Kalamazoo community.

To fund it, WMed is using a $15,000 grant from the Association of American Medical Colleges and they will be working with Street Medicine Kalamazoo to find families who could benefit from this program.

The grant will go to cover the cost of healthcare providers and get tablets and computers for patients to use for the project. They will be connected with developmental and behavioral professionals who will help kids and families get the help the medical help they need.

Those specialists focus on helping kids with behavioral problems and disorders like ADHD.

Project organizers hope that if the pilot goes well, they can expand its services.

“Our hope is if this is successful, to look at how can we make this operational across a number of different specialties with whom contact by telehealth could be very helpful. And again, in facilitating care and making certain that people have optimal or have access to optimal health,” said Dr. Lisa Graves, the research project’s principal investigator.

The pilot program will run for a year and kids and families will be chosen through Street Medicine Kalamazoo.