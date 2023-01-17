KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine announced it was awarded a multi-million-dollar federal grant.

WMed’s Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine was awarded a five-year, $2.48 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration, according to a news release.

The funding is part of the Primary Care Training and Enhancement — Residency Training in Mental and Behavioral Health program. According to WMed, the program works to improve training for primary care residents in mental and behavioral health training.

The grant, which is the largest federal grant ever awarded to WMed, will allow the medical school to train at least 65 pediatric residents over the next five years and “bolster their competency in mental and behavioral health,” WMed said in a news release.

“With the scarcity of behavioral health specialists across the United States, it is of utmost importance to train our pediatric residents to be knowledgeable and able to comfortably and confidently screen, evaluate, and manage common pediatric mental health conditions and behavioral health problems in pediatric practice,” Dr. Jocelyn Deleon said in a news release.

The five-year grant runs from Dec. 31, 2022, through Sept. 29, 2027, according to the medical school.