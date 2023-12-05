KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo has issued an “urgent” call for more support this holiday season, saying it is seeing a drop in toy donations, monetary donations and Red Kettle volunteers.

The group said in a Tuesday release that the shortages “jeopardize (its) ability to meet its fundraising goals” during a “year marked by numerous challenges.”

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge this year, with a significant decrease in donations across the board,” Maj. Ronnie Amick said in a statement. “The need in our community is greater than ever, and we fear that we may have to reevaluate the programs we offer or the frequency that we offer them if we do not meet our fundraising goals.”

You can donate toys by going online to find an Angel Tree near you, heading there to pick up a tag and bringing back an unwrapped gift to any Angel Tree location. Or, you can order gifts through the Salvation Army’s Amazon or Walmart registries and have them delivered straight to the group.

You can sing up to be a Red Kettle bell ringer online. Monetary donations can also be made online.

The Salvation Army of Kent County has also said it is not seeing enough donations to meet demand from this year’s Angel Tree toy drive.