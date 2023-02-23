MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — With tens of thousands of power outages in southwestern Michigan, it’s expected to be days before everyone has service back.

Consumers Energy said that as many as 215,000 customers statewide lost power as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. As of around 1 p.m. Thursday, about 205,000 customers were without power.

Allegan County: 7,970

Barry County: 2,849

Branch County: 6,297

Calhoun County: 24,499

Eaton County: 3,303

Kalamazoo County: 48,978

Ottawa County: 496

St. Joseph County: 474

Van Buren County: 6,063

Indiana Michigan Power Co., which serves southwestern Michigan, had about 1,600 outages in Van Buren County.

More than 300 crews were hard at work Thursday, Consumers promised. Restoration efforts will continue around the clock, with crews rotating on and off 16-hour shifts.

“What we’ve been doing today is evaluating the amount of damage that was left behind after this storm came through last night,” spokesman Josh Paciorek said.

About half an inch of ice coated the I-94 corridor during Wednesday’s winter storm. Across Consumers’ service areas, some 6,000 power lines came down. Paciorek said high wind gusts Thursday could exacerbate the problem.

“We expect restoration efforts to continue into the weekend,” Paciorek said. “We’ll be working as quickly as possible to restore all of the customers impacted.”

He asked for patience and understanding as crews work as quickly and as safely as they can.

People are reminded to stay away from downed power lines. Even if they look safe, you should assume they are energized. If you see a downed line, call 911 and Consumers.

Consumers also asked people to keep an eye out for crews working to restore power. When you see them, slow down and move over to give them plenty of room to work.

If your home remains without power for an extended time, call 211 to find resources near you.