KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s governor on Monday signed legislation that will stop convicted domestic abusers from owning guns.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Attorney General Dana Nessel, domestic violence survivors, advocates and state leaders as she signed the package of three bills into law.

The legislation will ban those with domestic violence convictions from being able to buy, own or transport guns for eight years after their sentencing.

“These bills are based on a simple idea: If you have been found guilty in court for violently assaulting your partner, you should not be able to access a deadly weapon that you could use to further threaten, harm or kill them. It’s just common sense,” Whitmer said during the signing event in Kalamazoo.

The governor cited a number of “clear and shocking” statistics regarding domestic violence murders:

“We know that the most common killer of someone in a relationship is their partner. We know that nearly half of women in America are murdered by a current or former partner. Every month, an average of 70 women are shot and killed by their partner,” Whitmer listed. “We know that nearly 1 million American women have been shot or shot at by their partner and 4.5 million have been threatened by their partner by a gun. We know that women are five times more likely to be murdered when their abuser has a gun. And another distressing fact: women who are pregnant or who recently gave birth are more likely to be murdered by a partner with a firearm than die in pregnancy-related causes.”

She said the domestic violence restrictions are an addition to universal background checks, safe storage and red flag laws that Michigan Democrats, in control of both chambers of the state Legislature for the first time in decades, passed earlier this year.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, there is help. To contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1.800.799.SAFE or text START to 88788. Call 911 if you are in danger.