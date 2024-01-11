KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders are looking at options to keep people warm ahead of a winter storm set to sweep into West Michigan on Friday.

Some areas, like Kalamazoo and Portage, already have warming centers already in place that will be put to good use:

Ministry with Community at 500 N. Edwards St. : 6 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

: 6 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1515 Helen Ave. : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall area.

: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursday in the Fellowship Hall area. Kalamazoo Gospel Mission at 448 N. Burdick St. : 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday. The Salvation Army at 1700 S. Burdick St.: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Including those four, Brandi Janes, the city’s emergency manager, said at least six organizations were asked to serve as warming centers this season.

“Their willingness to open, that they’ve done it in the past, have done success in the past, they follow the rules as far as … making sure that things are properly set up security-wise, that things are safe there,” she explained the criteria to be a shelter. “All of these (organizations) are well seasoned in doing that.”

During their warming center hours, Ministry with Community also provides breakfast, lunch, clothing, laundry, hygiene supplies, pet food and showering facilities. Westminster Presbyterian Church has food in its fellowship hall. The Kalamazoo Gospel Mission added that entrance to the inclement weather center is allowed at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The warming centers, which focus on those who are homeless, are not to be confused with 24-hour emergency shelters that service the general public if activated.

“(Warming centers are) for during the day for people who are not staying in shelters overnight, that just want to get out of the cold, just to warm up for a little bit, and then get back out to it,” Janes said.

She said there must be a need for emergency shelters to be activated, like limited transportation access or a vulnerable population losing power.

“We always typically try to ask people, ‘If you have family members that still have power, can you get with them? If you can’t, let us know.’ We start creating a list. When you get just a handful of people that have nowhere else to go, we immediately start trying to open shelters,” Janes said. “You also have people that might depend on electricity for medical equipment and stuff like that.”

Kalamazoo city residents who fall into that category and need assistance can email eoc@kalamazoocity.org if accessible.

Regardless of jurisdiction, any customer who loses their power should call 311 to report the outage and if they need shelter. Janes also emphasized people should not call 911 only to report an outage, explaining that those calls to dispatchers could delay response to real emergency calls. You should call 911 and Consumers Energy if you see a downed power line.

If conditions worsen, Janes said the city and its partners will balance personnel safety and emergency services.

“We try to evaluate every situation and see what we can do,” she said. “Of course, we want keep our people safe, but we do have to serve the general public.”