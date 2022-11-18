KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Holiday Parade is back Saturday and there will be plenty to do in addition to watching the procession.

Organizers Jim and his daughter Abby Vandenberg joined News 8 to discuss this year’s event which is still planned to go on even with the snow.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” Jim Vandenberg said.

Jim Vandenberg said he has been a part of the parade for years. So has his daughter, who has been involved since she was born 24 years ago.

This is the 60th annual parade and this year, there will be some new attractions to urge people downtown and encourage them to stick around.

“Balloons, bands, the whole parade… we’re just trying to put on a good show,” Jim Vandenberg said.

The route for Kalamazoo’s Holiday Parade.

Donations will also be taken in during the parade that will go to support Kalamazoo Loaves & Fishes. There will be areas to donate around the parade route.

You can find more on the parade by watching the full interview above or by clicking here.