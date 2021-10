KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The intersection of N Westnedge Avenue and W North Street in Kalamazoo after a fire hydrant was sheared off during an accident.

The Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch said in a release that there is severe water damage at the intersection and it is not structurally sound.

It did not say what led up to the accident.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.