Western Michigan extends football coach Lester’s contract

Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester watches as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Western Michigan won 44-41.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University has extended its head football coach’s contract for another two years.

WMU’s athletic department announced the extension to coach Tim Lester’s contract on Tuesday. The Broncos are coming off of an eight-win season and the second bowl victory in program history.

For every eight-win season moving forward, Lester’s contract will be extended for yet another year, WMU Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae added.

Lester started his time with the Broncos as a player himself. He was a four-year starter at quarterback from 1996-1999, leading WMU to a MAC West Division Title and appearing in the 1999 MAC Championship Game. He has now coached there for five years.