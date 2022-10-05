KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — National Cinema Week starts this Friday.

The theater chain GQT Movies, which has locations in Ada, Grand Haven, Holland, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek, is participating in National Cinema Week.

The chain will be offering special promotions for the entire week, including special deals on popcorn and a free screening of family-friendly movie “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.”

“With the world as it has been with COVID and financial insecurity, we … at GQT Movies are really passionate about participating in this because it gives our guests a chance to get out to the theaters, maybe for the first time since before COVID started,” said Orion McCormack, the social media coordinator for GQT Movies. “All week we are going to be offering unlimited free refills on all sizes of our popcorns. And then on Mondays and Tuesdays, we’ll be doing our $5.50 ticket pricing all day.”

National Cinema Week goes from Oct. 7 through October 13. The free screening of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” is on Oct. 8th.