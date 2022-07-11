First responders at the scene of a shooting on N. Rose Street near Frank Street in Kalamazoo on June 7, 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo continue to investigate a string of shootings that began late last week. Officers say a total of four shootings happened in five days and only one suspect has been arrested so far.

Police Chief Vernon Coakley said those using gun violence to settle differences are truly striking a nerve.

“I’ve had enough of hearing and being waken up of people being shot in this community,” he said.

The first shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday on Rose Street near Frank Street, when police say a 27-year-old man later showed up to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

He was also a suspect from an earlier carjacking, KDPS says.

“Through that investigation, we found that a young lady … her vehicle had been taken by force with a weapon. That was that gentleman … who was involved,” Coakley explained.

He was later arrested on multiple charges in connection to both crimes but Coakley said that active investigation could lead to more.

“There were other parties involved, so we’re trying to put all of those pieces together,” Coakley said.

Then on Saturday evening, the second and third shootings happened within one hour and a few blocks from each other.

The earlier happened at La Crone Park on Paterson Street, where three men between the ages of 21 and 31 were shot during a basketball game. Coakley said that children were around at the time.

“A community celebrating, having basketball, children playing, cookouts, conversations, summertime, getting together. We’re out from the pandemic, and what happens? We have … some people come into the park and commit a crime,” Coakley said. “Three people were shot. Trauma to young people. Trauma to babies.”

About an hour later another shooting happened on Church Street near Bessie Street, where one man was shot multiple times. He is expected to be OK.

Reports of a fourth shooting came in early Monday morning on Hazard Avenue between Main and Humphrey streets. KDPS said two people with gunshot wounds ended up at the hospital, but one of them left before investigators could talk to him.

Coakley said there is nothing connecting the shootings at this time, but he is calling on area homeowners and residents to say something if they’ve seen something.

“We need the help. It’s not my job alone. It’s our job. I am the top cop in this community, but I know this: We can’t do it alone. Community can’t do it alone. We have to do it together,” Coakley said. “It’s a small number of people making a large … count of people being shot in this community. … When will we say, ‘Enough is enough?'”

As of Monday night, KDPS has no further suspect information, but Chief Coakley said there may be awards for any information directly leading to an arrest.

If you know anything that could help them out, call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.