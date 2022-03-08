‘We are desperate’: Kzoo Co. working to fix affordable housing shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Affordable housing is a hot button topic in Kalamazoo County, but some advocates, including County Housing Director Mary Balkema, are looking to turn that from talking points to actual projects.

“We need units. We are desperate for units in Kalamazoo County,” Balkema said.

The county is 6,000 units short of affordable housing, according to Balkema. But eight projects to cut down on the need are one step shy of shovels breaking ground.

Some of them include units with in-house resources for seniors, sex trafficking victims, families struggling with childcare, or youth and young adults with financial literacy concerns.

“When we see stressed populations, we do like to do specialty housing around that. I think that’s very important,” Balkema said.

Balkema explains if county commissioners approve around $3 million from the county’s millage, it would be enough to get most of these projects adequately funded, with sources ranging from grants to a 20-year loan. But with supply chain and other problems that could compromise construction timelines, she says the sooner, the better.

“We have a lot of issues, but they really want to start this year. If they start probably in the spring or summer, they would be done maybe 18 months from now,” Balkema said.

Balkema says her staff and the developers are eager to get shovels in the ground, but they first need the approval of that money from county commissioners, which will be discussed at their meeting next Tuesday.