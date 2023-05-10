Kalamazoo in Bloom is searching for volunteers to help plant flowers across the city. (Courtesy John Seward)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One West Michigan nonprofit is looking for volunteers to help plant thousands of flowers across Kalamazoo County this month.

Kalamazoo in Bloom will begin planting the flowers and setting up topiaries and other installations Friday and will continue to do so until the end of the month. Kalamazoo in Bloom is in charge of upkeep for multiple planted spaces in the county throughout the summer.

The first assignment of the year will be to fill the soil inside Mike the Peacock and Junior Peacock at Bronson Park. Flowers and the rest of the installation will be added the following Monday and Tuesday.

Mike the Peacock and Junior Peacock at Bronson Park. (Courtesy John Seward)

Following the work at Bronson Park, the attention will turn to Portage where, from May 17 to May 20, more work will be done along Library Lane, city hall and the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park.

Then from May 22 to May 26, beautification returns to Kalamazoo at the transportation center, city hall, the county courthouse Arcadia Creek Festival Place and Bronson Park again.

Volunteers have been helping Kalamazoo in Bloom for the past 39 years. If you’re interested in helping, go to kalamazooinbloom.org.