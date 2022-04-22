CHARLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding two volunteer stewardship cleanup events this weekend and is looking for volunteers.

At 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, the DNR will be cleaning up Warren Dunes State Park in Berrien County to remove “bittersweet, autumn olive, honeysuckle and other invasive plants,” according to the event page on the DNR’s website.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the park headquarters building.

On Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the DNR will be cleaning up the Fort Custer Recreation Area.

“Volunteers are invited to participate in our prairie restoration activities by removing small trees from our prescribed fire management areas,” the event page on the DNR’s website said.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Whiteford Lake parking area.

No experience is necessary for either event. Volunteers are asked to preregister by emailing Emily Leslie.

Visit the DNR’s Volunteer Stewardship web page for more information on the program and what to bring when you volunteer.