COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo-area Little League parents and community members gathered Thursday to clean up a mess left near its baseball fields by people who are homeless.

“This is an ongoing problem in the area, for sure. And because of the Gull Road corridor of businesses and all that stuff, I think we have a little bit higher concentration of folks who are just looking for a place to be,” Eastwood Little League President Matt Schreiner said.

He said he has called the sheriff’s department eight times this year about the debris left at a homeless encampment in the woods near the fields, which are in the area of N. Sprinkle Road south of E H Avenue in Comstock Township.

“The sheriff’s department has been really responsive to when I’ve asked them to come out. There’s times where you’re just not quite sure what’s going to happen when you walk up on folks who aren’t where they’re supposed to be or aren’t expecting (you) to come in,” Schreiner said.

Volunteer Andy Boris, who lives nearby, said that while he has no association with Eastwood Little League, he knows how messy homeless encampments can be. After seeing a call for help on the league’s Facebook page Wednesday night, he made it a point to wake up early to come out and clean.

“Homelessness is worse now than ever. It’s embarrassing, but it’s terrible,” Boris said. “There’s encampments behind all of these and across the street here. It’s sad.”

Schreiner said his Facebook post garnered hundreds of comments and drew up to 25 people to help clean up on Thursday morning.

Armed with trash bags and gloves, the volunteers found abandoned tents and trash scattered around in the woods. Moving company College Hunks — the franchise owner of which used to be a Little League coach when his son was young — supplied a free dumpster.

The debris of a homeless camp near the Eastwood Little League fields near Kalamazoo. (Courtesy)

It all was cleaned up in about two hours.

Schreiner said he was touched by how many people showed their support.

“I’m so very grateful for the response we’ve gotten from friends and neighbors and local businesses. I’m very thankful. It’s been great. It makes a volunteer job like this really feel like it makes a difference,” Schreiner said.

The cleanup crew was thanked with a free meal provided by Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders.