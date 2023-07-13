GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo group will host the eighth annual Summer Learning Celebration next week.

The event, hosted by the Kalamazoo Youth Development Network, will be July 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park. It will include performances from El Concilio, Read and Write Kalamazoo and Orchestra Jammbo’laya.

There will be speakers who will discuss their experiences in summer programs, a word wall, dancing, spoken word poetry, singing, and a Double Dutch tournament, said Meg Blinkiewicz, executive director of KYD Network.

According to KYD Network, the group behind the event, summer learning programs are more important than ever. The need was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Blinkiewicz.

“We’re finding that even now, in 2023, young people are still figuring out how to be in space with each other,” she said. “We say now, more than ever, summer programs, after-school programs are so vitally important.”

More information about the July 20 celebration is available online.