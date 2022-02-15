Virtual vigil to honor those impacted by COVID, move towards healing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Healthcare will be hosting a virtual vigil Tuesday evening to remember and honor those who have been affected by COVID-19.

Healing Steps Forward Virtual Vigil, set to start at 7:30 p.m., will include the lighting of three candles. One candle will be lit to remember those who have died from COVID-19, the second will be lit for those who are grieving and the third will be lit for those who have taken care of others, Bronson Healthcare said in a release.

You can also “light a candle” and leave a message on the vigil’s website.

“This is really is a very inclusive event, it’s meant for everyone,” said Terry Morrow, the VP of development for Bronson Healthcare. “Every comment that’s left on there — some are sad, some are uplifting, some are a mix of both — but our staff are reading them every day and it’s making a difference and it’s demonstrating that the community is grieving with them, moving forward with them and taking a moment to pause as well.”

The vigil is a chance for the community and Bronson’s staff to come together and grieve while moving towards healing as COVID-19 numbers continue to improve.

More information can be found at bronsonvirtualvigil.com.

