COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a Comstock Public Schools volunteer volleyball coach who died following a crash in Comstock Township last week.
Last Thursday, The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Brianna McPherson was walking down the side of the road on 26th Street just south of H Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. Alcohol was believed to be a factor. McPherson was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
Thursday, dozens of community members showed up at Comstock High School to honor the mother and youth volleyball coach at a candlelight vigil.
Her best friend, family members, and some of the students she coached spoke during the event. Many shared the message that McPherson was a kind woman, a caring mother, and a passionate coach.
In addition to being a coach, McPherson was also a 2011 graduate of Comstock High School, according to a letter sent out by the district.
McPherson’s family told News 8 that losing their loved one has left them speechless and they’re thankful for the community’s support.