COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Family and friends are remembering the life of a Comstock Public Schools volunteer volleyball coach who died following a crash in Comstock Township last week.

Last Thursday, The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Brianna McPherson was walking down the side of the road on 26th Street just south of H Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle. Alcohol was believed to be a factor. McPherson was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

A photo of Brianna McPherson at a vigil held in remembrance of her life. (Oct. 5, 2023)

Thursday, dozens of community members showed up at Comstock High School to honor the mother and youth volleyball coach at a candlelight vigil.

Her best friend, family members, and some of the students she coached spoke during the event. Many shared the message that McPherson was a kind woman, a caring mother, and a passionate coach.

In addition to being a coach, McPherson was also a 2011 graduate of Comstock High School, according to a letter sent out by the district.

McPherson’s family told News 8 that losing their loved one has left them speechless and they’re thankful for the community’s support.