OSHTEMO CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said over $16,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Ulta Beauty by an “organized criminal group” on multiple occasions.

A video provided by the sheriff’s office shows several people dodging around, quickly grabbing items off shelves at the store before running out of the Ulta Beauty store on West Main Street in Oshtemo.

Deputies say this has happened on both Monday and Wednesday at the same store. The theft was committed by an organized criminal group who “rush into the store grabbing and stealing as many retail items (mostly perfume) as they can,” a sheriff’s department press release said.

The suspects stayed in the store for less than a minute and managed to lift $16,000 worth of merchandise before fleeing after being confronted by employees.

“It is believed this group maybe from the Grand Rapids area; however, this information has not been confirmed,” the sheriff said in a press release.

The Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office provided photos of the suspects from surveillance footage at the store.

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

Ulta Beauty store theft suspect (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office)

If anyone recognizes the suspects, they are asked to contact Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department at 269.383.8821 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.