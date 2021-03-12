VIDEO: KDPS officers rescue deer tangled in soccer net

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Kalamazoo public safety officers jumped in to help after spotting a deer tangled up in an old soccer net.
Video of the rescue was tweeted out Friday afternoon by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
The officers were training near Lakeside Academy off Oakland Drive around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officer Chris Rieser was setting up an exercise for his police dog when he saw the deer tangled up in the net.
After a brief struggle, Reiser was able free the deer from the net. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck.