VIDEO: KDPS officers rescue deer tangled in soccer net

A screen shot of video tweeted by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on Friday, March 12, 2021.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Kalamazoo public safety officers jumped in to help after spotting a deer tangled up in an old soccer net.

Video of the rescue was tweeted out Friday afternoon by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

While training recently, K9 handler Reiser noticed this deer had gotten tangled in an old soccer net. After a short struggle the deer was free and back in the wild.



At KDPS, we’re here to help… and that includes the deer in our community. pic.twitter.com/TRUMF2mgPG — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) March 12, 2021

The officers were training near Lakeside Academy off Oakland Drive around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Officer Chris Rieser was setting up an exercise for his police dog when he saw the deer tangled up in the net.

After a brief struggle, Reiser was able free the deer from the net. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck.