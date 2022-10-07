KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday evening in Kalamazoo, police say.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to Lake Street at Mills Street for reports of shots fired.

While officers were investigating, the victim showed up to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

Police say the victim is expected to recover. It is unclear why the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.