KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A victim showed up to a hospital after gunshots were reported in Kalamazoo’s Northside neighborhood Thursday night.

Around 10:10 p.m., an officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety heard multiple gunshots on Florence Street near Burrell Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the scene of a shooting but no victim.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old gunshot victim from Kalamazoo showed up to a local hospital. The victim, who police did not identify, was treated for injuries that were not life threatening. Police confirm the victim’s wounds were from the shooting on Florence Street.

It was the second shooting in one night in Kalamazoo, the first around 6:45 p.m. on Heatherdown Lane near Gull Road that injured a 21-year-old. Police did not say there was a connection between the two.

There are no suspects in either shooting as of Thursday night.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.