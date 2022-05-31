KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo over the weekend has been identified by police.

David William Brown, a 34-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was the victim in a shooting that happened Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The shooting happened on Fulford Street near Miller Road. Police received reports of a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived on scene, they found Brown in the home and attempted to resuscitate him. They were unsuccessful and he died at the scene, police say.

KDPS said that the suspect is not in custody and had already left the home when the officers arrived.