Victim arrives at hospital; police find bullet holes at scene

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As officers were responding to a possible shooting, a man showed up at a hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to Clinton Ave. near Reed Court around 8 p.m. Saturday night after reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle with several bullet holes, KDPS said.

As they were investigating, a 20-year-old man showed up to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. They were not life-threatening, and the man was treated, according to KDPS.

So far, no suspects have been identified. The public safety department is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.