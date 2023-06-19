VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been filed after the Vicksburg youth football program spotted irregularities in its finances, the organization says.

In a statement posted on Facebook Monday, Vicksburg Rocket Football Board of Directors President Mark Hudgins wrote that the new board started noticed “unexplained bank transactions” as it conducted an audit of last year’s budget. He said it soon came to light that similar questionable transactions dated back 2019. Hudgins said “some suspicion surrounded the prior treasurer.”

The board called in police. Hudgins said members were “recently notified that formal charges have been filed.”

The exact charges filed and the name of the suspect have not been released by police.

“We are both shocked and saddened by this within our great community and rocket football program,” Hudgins wrote. “We have taken several steps to ensure increased transparency, better financial organization, and accountability across all areas as well as annual audits.”

He assured parents the situation will not affect the upcoming season.

“We continue to stay dedicated to providing our youth with the best possible football experience at the most affordable rates,” Hudgins wrote.