VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A student has admitted to making the threat against Vicksburg Middle School that caused it to cancel classes Friday, the district said.

The Vicksburg Police Department interviewed several students and their parents. Eventually, a student admitted to writing a threat in a student survey sent out Thursday afternoon, the district said.

Neither Vicksburg Community Schools nor police would say what the threat was or why it was made. They did not identify the student or say what disciplinary measures will be taken.

The district thanked law enforcement for their help in the investigation.

“The safety and security of our students is our top priority. Vicksburg Community Schools takes all threats seriously and works cooperatively with law enforcement to protect our school community,” wrote Vicksburg Community Schools superintendent Keevin O’Neill.