VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Parks Department is looking for volunteers to help pull garlic mustard plants from a park in Vicksburg.

Garlic mustard is a local invasive species that covers woodland forest floors in early spring, preventing native plants from growing. The best way to stop the invasion is to pull the plant out from its roots by hand, according to a county press release.

On May 7, the Kalamazoo County Parks Department will host an event at Prairie View Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where volunteers will pull out garlic mustard from woodland areas. Volunteers should meet at the park and will get free admission for the day.

The county said the local ecosystems need an “all hands-on deck” approach to pulling out garlic mustard.

Prairie View County Park is normally open year-round 7 a.m. to sunset. It costs $5 per vehicle to enter and annual passes are $25. People ages 62 and over will be charged $20. For more information, call 269.383.8778 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or go to the Kalamazoo County Parks Department website.