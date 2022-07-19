Home security camera video given to News 8 shows the arrests of two child sexual abuse suspects at a Vicksburg house. (July 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A couple whose home was raided by the FBI last week in Vicksburg are charged with child abuse and sharing child pornography.

Virgil Chandler Knowles III and Samantha Jean Batts have each been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child pornography.

The charges stem from a complaint filed in federal court that alleged 47-year-old Knowles and 35-year-old Batts sexually abused two family members, neither older than 10.

Knowles used to be a custodian and maintenance employee at Vicksburg Community Schools, but had not worked there since 2018, a release from the district said.

Undercover FBI agents discovered Knowles in a private online chat room, where he admitted he abused the children. He also told undercover agents that Batts said she wanted to get “something” to make one of the victims sleep, the complaint says. It says Knowles shared several explicit photos with the agent, some featuring Batts.

A neighbor’s ring camera captured the moment Virgil Knowles and Samantha Batts were arrested during an FBI raid. (July 14, 2022)

FBI was able to locate the couple using Snapchat data and geolocation. Agents raided two homes in Vicksburg on Thursday, leading to the arrests of Knowles and Batts.