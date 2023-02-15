Home security camera video given to News 8 captured the moment Virgil Knowles and Samantha Batts were arrested during an FBI raid. (July 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people from Vicksburg who admitted to sexually abusing children will spend years in federal prison.

Virgil Knowles III was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $5,200 in fees.

Federal investigators say Knowles and Samantha Jean Batts sexually abused two family members, neither older than 10. Knowles admitted to an undercover agent online that he was abusing the children and shared explicit photos. The FBI found Knowles using Snapchat data and geolocation, raided a Vicksburg home on July 14, 2022, and arrested them.

Police say some of the photos showed Batts. She pleaded guilty to exploitation of a child in September and was sentenced in January to 16 years, eight months in prison, plus seven years of supervised release and $7,600 in fees.

Knowles pleaded guilty in October to federal charges of sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography.