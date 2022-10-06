VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Vicksburg Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a threat.

In a note posted to the school’s website, Superintendent Keevin O’Neill said a student sent in an anonymous threat against the school through a survey 8th grade students took on Thursday.

Police and school officials are investigating. Anyone with information should call the Vicksburg Police Department at 269.649.1144.

The other schools in the district will be open on Friday and will have an increased police presence, O’Neill said.