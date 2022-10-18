Home security camera video given to News 8 captured the moment Virgil Knowles and Samantha Batts were arrested during an FBI raid. (July 14, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vicksburg man accused of sexually abusing children has pleaded guilty.

Virgil Chandler Knowles III pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2023.

A complaint filed in federal court alleged Knowles and Samantha Jean Batts sexually abused two family members, neither older than 10.

Undercover FBI agents discovered Knowles in a private online chat room, where he admitted he abused the children. He also told undercover agents that Batts said she wanted to get “something” to make one of the victims sleep, the complaint said. It said Knowles shared several explicit photos with the agent, some featuring Batts.

The FBI was able to locate the couple using Snapchat data and geolocation. Agents raided two homes in Vicksburg on July 14, leading to the arrests of Knowles and Batts.

Batts agreed to plead guilty to exploitation of a child in September.