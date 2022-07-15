Home security camera video given to News 8 shows the arrests of two child sexual abuse suspects at a Vicksburg house. (July 14, 2022)

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Vicksburg homes were raided and a couple was arrested, accused of sexually abusing children and producing and sharing child porn, court records show.

The raids happened Thursday just a block away from each other — one at a home on Ellery Grove Court off of Ives Mill Lane and one on Gardner Pond Lane off the same road in Vicksburg.

They stemmed from a complaint filed in federal court alleging 47-year-old Virgil Chandler Knowles III and 35-year-old Samantha Jean Batts sexually abused two family members, neither older than 10.

On Wednesday, undercover federal agents discovered Knowles in a private online chat room, where he admitted he abused the children. He also told undercover agents that Batts said she wanted to get “something” to make one of the victims sleep, the complaint says. It says Knowles shared several explicit photos with the agent, some featuring Batts.

He admitted to agents on the chat room that he was home alone smoking meth and marijuana. He also shared his Snapchat information and sent more photos using the app.

On Thursday, the FBI sent an emergency disclosure request to Snapchat, seeking subscriber information. The app shared the telephone number, IP address and location of Knowles. That pointed to the home on Gardner Pond Lane.

Agents used information on Facebook, including matching jewelry in photos of Batts with jewelry seen in the explicit images, to confirm that Batts is Knowles’ girlfriend. Address records showed that she lived on Ellery Grove Court, a house behind the location on Gardner Pond Lane. A judge granted a warrant for the FBI to raid the two addresses.

Knowles and Batts were booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail on Friday, according to jail records.

Knowles is the son of Vicksburg Community school board president Virgil Knowles, according to a Vicksburg community school district spokesperson.

A release is expected soon from Vicksburg Community Schools.