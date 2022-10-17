VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — In addition to celebrating its 150th anniversary, the village of Vicksburg’s entire district has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

According to the National Parks Service, the National Register of Historic Places is the official list of the nation’s historic places that are worth preserving. The village submitted a formal nomination earlier this year.

Vicksburg’s historic district includes the entire downtown and surrounding areas, totaling 176 properties, and follows the boundaries on the oldest known maps of the village.

An undated courtesy photo of the Village of Vicksburg. An undated courtesy photo of the Village of Vicksburg.

“There is a diverse range of architecture in the historic buildings in Vicksburg and it’s clear that people here take pride in their history and architecture,” Cheri Szcodronski, a historical consultant with Firefly Preservation Consulting, said in a press release. “Village leadership, residents, and business owners were supportive of the historic district designation and eager to share the history of this place.”

An undated courtesy photo of the Village of Vicksburg.

An undated courtesy photo of the Village of Vicksburg.

“To be on the National Register is not only a point of pride but a tool for economic and community development. This is a wonderful designation for Vicksburg and a great way to celebrate its local history,” Martha MacFarlane-Faes, deputy state historical preservation officer, said in a press release.