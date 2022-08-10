KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after a 65-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver in a Walmart parking lot, an eyewitness is sharing what she saw.

Angaleyse Foster, who works in disability services, was about to head inside the store with her client in a wheelchair for a grocery run on Tuesday.

“I first heard the car because of how fast it was going, so my first thought, obviously … client’s safety always,” Foster said. “So I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, where is that car coming from, where is he going, why is he going so fast?'”

Then, she turned around and saw it happen.

“He hit the car first … the trunk of the car … and then hit the lady. She flew up into the air actually,” Foster said. “Then, when she came back down, she happened to land right in front of the car. So he had ran her over again.”

While calling 911, Foster said the driver continued towards the storefront, but stopped at the end of the aisle.

“He just parked the car and got out. He looked at all of us looking at him and continued to walk off,” Foster said. “He didn’t run, he just walked … kind of going in between cars, trying to blend in. … No look back. No anything. Just walked off.”

She also said two customers went after the driver as he made his way towards 9th Street, where he was later arrested by police. While Foster and her client weren’t hurt themselves, they are still horrified at what else could’ve happened.

“My first thought when he kept coming was that he was either going to go into the building or he was going to try to drive off. Even when he got out of the car, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is he going to do right now.’ It was very scary. It could’ve been any of us. It could’ve been any of us in the parking lot that day.”

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the driver or the victim but told News 8 that charges against the driver will be submitted to the prosecutor’s office Thursday.