Verburg Park closed until 2023 for toxic sediment cleanup

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Verburg Park in Kalamazoo will be closed to the public for more than a year starting Tuesday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be overseeing the removal of sediment containing a carcinogen known as PCB within Verburg Park Pond and along the banks of the Kalamazoo River, which is part of the Allied Paper superfund site.

Verburg Park is scheduled to be closed through April 2023, according to the city of Kalamazoo.

During this time, EPA is asking the public to avoid the river from Gull Road to downstream of East Mosel Avenue.

The work is part of a larger cleanup effort of a section of the Kalamazoo River. According to EPA, the entire project is expected to take three years to complete.

EPA will be working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.