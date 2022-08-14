PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash has caused a water main in Portage to be shut down, leaving customers without water.

Around 5:30 a.m., a fire hydrant at 5603 Oakland Dr. was hit by a vehicle, the city of Portage said. The water main has been shut down. This has left customers in the area of 5603 to 5811 Oakland Dr. to be without water.

The city said the water will remain off until repairs can be made. This may take several hours.

Once the water is restored, a boil water advisory will be issued.

Customers that are impacted will receive a notice on their front door, the city said.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Veolia at 269.324.9235.

The city of Portage Department of Transportation & Utilities can be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 269.329.4422.