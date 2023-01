A van fire on West Main Street at 7th Street in Oshtemo Township on Jan. 25, 2023. (Courtesy Oshtemo Township Fire Chief Greg McComb)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A van caught fire near Kalamazoo Wednesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on West Main Street at 7th Street in Oshtemo Township. A Dodge van had an engine compartment fire, Oshtemo Township Fire Chief Greg McComb told News 8.

The fire was put out within minutes, he said.

A van fire on West Main Street at 7th Street in Oshtemo Township on Jan. 25, 2023. (Courtesy Oshtemo Township Fire Chief Greg McComb)

West Main Street was shut down for a few minutes because of the smoke.

Firefighters have turned the information over to insurance to determine the cause of the fire.