KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo has scheduled a water valve repair on Egleston Avenue on Monday starting at 8 a.m. The city will be shutting off the water which will result in a temporary loss of pressure which will prompt a boil water advisory.

The advisory will be in effect in the following areas:

Bank Street – From East Stockbridge Avenue (northern boundary) to Egleston Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of the street. It also includes southwest corner of Bank Street and Egleston Avenue.

– From East Stockbridge Avenue (northern boundary) to Egleston Avenue (southern boundary), both sides of the street. It also includes southwest corner of Bank Street and Egleston Avenue. Egleston Avenue (Section 1) – From Reed Court (western boundary) to Fair Street (eastern boundary) both sides of the street. It also includes northwest corner of Egleston Avenue and Reed Court.

– From Reed Court (western boundary) to Fair Street (eastern boundary) both sides of the street. It also includes northwest corner of Egleston Avenue and Reed Court. Egleston Avenue (Section 2) – From Fair Street (western Boundary) to Portage Street (eastern boundary) south side of street. It does NOT include the southwest corner of Portage Street.

– From Fair Street (western Boundary) to Portage Street (eastern boundary) south side of street. It does NOT include the southwest corner of Portage Street. Reed Court – From East Stockbridge Avenue (northern boundary) to Egleston Avenue (southern boundary) both sides of the street. It also includes the southeast corner of Reed Court and Egleston Avenue. It does NOT include the southeast corner of Reed Court and East Stockbridge Avenue.

– From East Stockbridge Avenue (northern boundary) to Egleston Avenue (southern boundary) both sides of the street. It also includes the southeast corner of Reed Court and Egleston Avenue. It does NOT include the southeast corner of Reed Court and East Stockbridge Avenue. East Stockbridge Avenue – Includes the following: the southwest corner of East Stockbridge Avenue and Reed Court and the southwest and southeast corners of East Stockbridge Avenue and Bank Street.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

The drop in pressure can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Friday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Thursday.