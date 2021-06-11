Vaccine clinic to offer gift card to restaurant, hospitality, retailer workers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The first 200 restaurant, hospitality and retailer workers who get a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in Kalamazoo Tuesday afternoon will get a free $50 Visa gift card.

The vaccination clinic runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Radisson Plaza Hotel, located at 100 W. Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo.

The free $50 Visa gift cards will be given to the first 200 restaurant, hospitality and retailer workers from the Kalamazoo area who get a vaccination.

No appointment needed. Walk-ins are also welcome regardless of where you work. Proof of health insurance is not required. No one will be turned away from getting a shot, the release said.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer shots will be available and administered by the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

Tuesday’s event is part of the statewide Shots in Arms campaign.