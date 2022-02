Cars off the road on US-131 near Ravine Road in Alamo Township on Feb. 17, 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — As winter weather made roads slippery in West Michigan on Thursday, Kalamazoo County officials reminded drivers to take caution.

There were multiple crashes in Kalamazoo County, especially on I-94 and US-131, the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority said in a tweet.

A News 8 crew saw several cars off the road on US-131 near Alamo Township.

A fire truck shuts down southbound US-131 at D Avenue near Kalamazoo. (Feb. 17, 2022)

Cars off the road on US-131 near Ravine Road in Alamo Township on Feb. 17, 2022.

“Please use caution & plan for extra time to reach your destination,” the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority said.