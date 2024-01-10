KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County prosecutor will provide an update today on the December 2022 disappearance of a Portage mother of eight.

The media conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting will update the public on the status of the case of Heather Kelley, 35, who went missing on Dec. 10, 2022. Investigators believe she was killed, but no remains have been found.

Investigators say that when Kelley disappeared, she was with her boyfriend, 38-year-old Carlos Watts of Kalamazoo. Watts has been named as a suspect in court records, but he has not been charged.

Kelley’s car was found in Kalamazoo with her blood on the front and back seats. They also found clothing in a field about half a mile away from Kelley’s vehicle, including women’s underwear, women’s jeans, boots and a durag. Tests later determined that the jeans and durag had DNA from Kelley and Watts, court records say.

Court documents show Watts was on federal parole, wearing a tether and finishing a federal sentence at the KPEP halfway house in Kalamazoo for a 2010 cocaine conspiracy that included a murder-for-hire plot. Watts’ tether was inactive for several hours the night Kelley went missing, according to court records. It wasn’t turned back on until the next morning.

Detectives interviewed Watts at KPEP the day after Kelley’s disappearance, according to court filings. The next morning, Watts cut off his tether and escaped through an emergency exit, according to documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Watts was arrested days later after a two-hour standoff at a home in Battle Creek. He has since pleaded guilty to a federal charge related to the halfway house and is expected to be sentenced this month.

According to court records, Watts claimed he left KPEP because Kelley’s brother threatened him, but the feds accused him of escaping to avoid prosecution in Kelley’s disappearance.

“(H)ours before his escape, Defendant was involved in the murder and disappearance of TK’s sister. Defendant’s escape from KPEP was not done to avoid a harm from TK but to avoid the ensuing police investigation,” federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed earlier this week. “Defendant was escaping criminal liability for murder, not avoiding perceived threats against him from his victim’s brother.”

In letters to the court, Watts alleged prosecutors tampered with evidence in the Kelley case.

The news conference will stream live on WOODTV.com.