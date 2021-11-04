United Airlines to end flights in and out of Kalamazoo airport

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — United Airlines will again halt service in to and out of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

Service will be stopped Jan. 3, Airport Director Craig Williams confirmed to News 8.

“Due to changes in the long-term sustainability of this particular route, United will end service to Kalamazoo at the start of the new year. We will work with impacted customers to help them make alternate plans,” United said in a statement.

While the service stoppage is long-term, it may not be permanent, Williams said.

“They are leaving the door open,” he told News 8.

Williams did not have figures on how many United workers’ jobs would be affected, but he confirmed no employees of the airport itself would lose their jobs.

He said that United makes up about 18% of flights in and out of the airport, with Delta Air Lines and American Airlines making up the rest. So far this year, 57,455 total passengers have flown out of the airport: 10,655 of those flew United and 46,800 flew Delta or American.

This summer into October, Kalamazoo flights for all airlines have generally been between 75% and 80% full. Overall, the airport director said, traffic is still at about 45% of pre-pandemic levels — though this year’s traffic has almost doubled over last year’s. Williams said he is “optimistic” numbers will continue to improve.

In 2020, United paused flights in and out of Kalamazoo between July and September, citing low demand amid the pandemic.