KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — On Friday, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement with hospital administration for a new three-year contract.

According to the Michigan Nurses Association, the agreement includes average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract. This would create a new wage scale of $33.44 to $48.72. All RNs would receive an additional emergency personal day. There would also be an increased shift differential of $1 per hour for evening and night shift nurses and an increase of $5 per hour for on-call pay.

The full details of the contract will be made available to the membership in the coming days, MNA said.

This announcement comes after 86% of voting Michigan Nurses Association members at Ascension Borgess passed a resolution on Tuesday authorizing their elected bargaining team to call for a strike if necessary.

“By standing together, we sent a clear message to Ascension that a strong contract that protects patients by recruiting and retaining nurses is vital to our community,” Lori Batzloff, a nurse and president of the local bargaining unit of MNA, said in a press release. “Now it’s time for the membership to review the tentative agreement. I plan to vote in favor of the deal and encourage other nurses to do the same.”

Following a rally by union members in November, the hospital agreed to withdraw its proposals demanding that RNs be required to work every other weekend and eliminating all contractually guaranteed leaves, MNA said.

The agreement will become final following a ratification vote that will be held on Wednesday. If ratified, it would cover over 300 nurses at the hospital.