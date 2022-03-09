Two wanted on multiple warrants arrested after chase near Kzoo

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after a police chase near Kalamazoo Monday.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence report, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday release, but the suspect had already left the scene.

The suspect was wanted on nine active warrants, deputies discovered: Five felony cases and three warrants for assault. Authorities said the suspect had ran from multiple Kalamazoo County law enforcement agencies over the last two months.

While trying to find him at his last known address, deputies saw him in a vehicle. They tried to pull him over in Cooper Township, but he fled, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say he later lost control, hit a light pole and ran away on foot. They say he was then caught and taken into custody.

His passenger was also arrested on multiple warrants, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office has identified the two men as Joshua Scott Knipfel, 36, and Aaron James ONeil, 36, both of Kalamazoo.

They face multiple charges, including felony charges of fleeing and eluding police and possession of weapons/ammunition, authorities say.